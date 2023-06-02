Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

About Capri

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

