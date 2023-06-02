Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

