Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 410,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,968. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.