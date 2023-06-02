Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 836 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Amgen comprises approximately 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.00. 1,918,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.50. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



