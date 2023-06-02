Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Aren C. Leekong Acquires 1,454 Shares of Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $19,847.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

