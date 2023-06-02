Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.88 and traded as high as C$11.03. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 418,785 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Cascades Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

