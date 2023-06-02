Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 1,399 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CENT stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Central Garden & Pet

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

