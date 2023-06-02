Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $254,825.83

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $12.35 million and $254,825.83 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.20477419 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $367,342.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

