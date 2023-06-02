Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,300.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CERGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.94), with a volume of 25124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($16.56) to GBX 1,355 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Cerillion Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,185.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,153. The firm has a market cap of £407.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,397.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

See Also

