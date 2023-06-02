Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,300.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.94), with a volume of 25124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($16.56) to GBX 1,355 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Cerillion Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,185.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,153. The firm has a market cap of £407.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,397.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Cerillion Cuts Dividend
Cerillion Company Profile
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
