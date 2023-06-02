Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 323.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

NYSE CRL traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $201.18. 143,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.