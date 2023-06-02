Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 323.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
NYSE CRL traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $201.18. 143,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Read More
