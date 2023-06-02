Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 95,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 190,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.
