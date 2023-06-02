Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $154.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

