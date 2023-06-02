China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.16

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.83%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

