CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Purchases A$29,922.00 in Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone purchased 29,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$29,922.00 ($19,556.86).

Adrian Gurgone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Gurgone purchased 68,828 shares of CI Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$63,321.76 ($41,386.77).

CI Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

CI Resources Increases Dividend

About CI Resources

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from CI Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. CI Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

