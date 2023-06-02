CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Purchases A$29,922.00 in Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone purchased 29,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$29,922.00 ($19,556.86).
Adrian Gurgone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Gurgone purchased 68,828 shares of CI Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$63,321.76 ($41,386.77).
CI Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.
CI Resources Increases Dividend
About CI Resources
CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.
