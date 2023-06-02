CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 104,500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

