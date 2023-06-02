CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.42% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

