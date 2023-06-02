CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Floor & Decor worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.45 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

