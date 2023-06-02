CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,646 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.87 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

