CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $22.75 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.5 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,258.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,272.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

