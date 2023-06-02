CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,876 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBK stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

