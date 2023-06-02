CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Crown worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $117,112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after purchasing an additional 728,518 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

