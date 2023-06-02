CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equinor ASA by 132.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

