CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 53,250 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dynatrace worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

