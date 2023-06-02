Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 581,197 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.33% of Ciena worth $175,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 263,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,492. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

