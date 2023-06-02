Cipher Capital LP Acquires 6,979 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

