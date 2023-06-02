Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,705 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,014,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $295.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average is $301.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.