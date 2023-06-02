Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,522 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,787. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

