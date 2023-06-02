Cipher Capital LP Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,024,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $536,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,670 shares in the company, valued at $22,024,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $4,472,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

