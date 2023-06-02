Cipher Capital LP Has $939,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
MXL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.
MaxLinear Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
