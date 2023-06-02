Cipher Capital LP Has $939,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.