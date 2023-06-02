Cipher Capital LP Invests $722,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.97. 63,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

