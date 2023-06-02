Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,846 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,912,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HPQ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

