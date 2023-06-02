Cipher Capital LP Sells 15,674 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,338 shares of company stock worth $23,753,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

