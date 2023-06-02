Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

