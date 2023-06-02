Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

