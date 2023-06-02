Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.95. The company had a trading volume of 889,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,626. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

