Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $16.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.10. 4,599,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,412. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

