Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,606 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,338 shares of company stock worth $23,753,846. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.6 %

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

NET traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

