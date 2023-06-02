Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 55,006,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,667,270. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.