Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

LLY traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.14. 1,220,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.39. The company has a market cap of $418.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

