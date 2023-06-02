Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

INTC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,640,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,592,590. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

