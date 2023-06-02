Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 603,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.