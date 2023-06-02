Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 678,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Xylem by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Xylem by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $104.82. 773,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

