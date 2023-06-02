Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.98. 321,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,171. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

