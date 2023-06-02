Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,603,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Citigroup worth $253,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,562,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,896. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

