Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 996 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $15,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,742,122 shares in the company, valued at $123,951,373.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91.

On Thursday, May 25th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

CWAN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 293,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 48.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,787 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after acquiring an additional 391,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

