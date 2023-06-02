Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 499939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 million and a P/E ratio of 45.90.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.