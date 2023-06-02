Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CCOI stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 278.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

