Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.23 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $10.23 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,956.38 or 0.07250726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

