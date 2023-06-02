CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.45 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and $55.54 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.