Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $268,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

